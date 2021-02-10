Eugene “Geno” Malandro, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Geno” Malandro, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:36 a.m., while a patient at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio, after suffering a massive stroke.

Eugene was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on May 28, 1945, a son of Albert J. and Mary (Cagno) Malandro.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1963 and furthered his education by studying accounting at Youngstown University.

Geno worked for 27 years as an accountant and paymaster for the former RMI Company, Niles, Ohio. More recently, he was a paymaster for Jameson Memorial Hospital (UPMC Jameson Campus) New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He proudly served his country as a U.S. Army Reservist and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. In addition, he was a former member of the Brookfield Optimist Club and the Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio.

However, he might be best remembered for his 52-year career as the founder, director and a coach of the now, Carl Hoffman Youth Basketball League, which was formed out of the Brookfield Optimist Club Youth Basketball League. He served, as well as coached, for many years for the Upward Basketball League held at the First Assembly of God Church. Furthermore, he was recently inducted into the Brookfield Local Schools Athletic Hall of Fame for his involvement with the youth.

In his spare time, he loved being with his family, especially his granddaughters, as well as his weekly dinner club with “Paul and the Heartbeats”, listening, collecting and selling music albums, CDs and DVDs.

He enjoyed a good round of golf and collecting signed celebrity memorabilia. He loved to cook, especially making hot pepper relish with his son and wedding soup for his granddaughters. Sharing the “Chex Mix” he made at Christmas with friends and family was a highlight for Geno.

His family includes his wife, best friend and companion, Jean (Hager) Malandro; son, Dr. Marc Shane Malandro and his wife, Jennifer, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and their daughters, Jessica Nicole Malandro and her fiancé, Phil Fry and Delaney A. Malandro; his brother, Michael (Mike) Malandro and his wife, Carol, of Canton, Georgia and their son, Phillip (Phil) Weatherly and his wife, Candace; his sister-in-law, Jacqueline O’Brien, of Brookfield, Ohio; her sons, Thomas and his partner, Bill, Keith and his wife, Stacie and their sons, Conner and Keagan, William C. O’Brien and his wife, Annie and their sons, Will and Finn; as well as his niece, Sheila Biblis and her husband, Dave and cousins. His closest childhood friends, David and Yvonne (Jon) Sylvester, remained close to his heart through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Jack and Wilma Hager; his brother, Albert Richard Malandro and his brother-in-law, Thomas M. O’Brien, Sr.

A Celebration of Life to honor Geno will be announced at a later date.

As suggested by the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carl Hoffman Youth Basketball League, c/o Cortland Bank.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com and www.forevermissed.com/eugene-malandro.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Malandro was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, Brookfield (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eugene “Geno” Malandro, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.