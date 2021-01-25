Ethelmae Anthony, Hartford, Ohio

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethelmae Anthony, of Hartford, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 24, 2021, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 86.

Ethelmae was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1934, a daughter to Frank W. & Ethel M. (Phouts) Whitmore.

She worked as a secretary for Westinghouse Electric and the Hartford Community Church, where she was a member. In addition, she had also worked at the Trumbull County Extension Office. However, her most valued job was being a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing, crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles and watching the Cleveland Indians play.

Survivors include: her husband, Bruce Anthony, whom she married July 4, 1954; her son, Michael W. Anthony, of Hartford; her daughter, Marlene M. Yeager, with whom she lived; her grandchildren, Amanda M. Watson, Mallory M. Sibley and her husband Scott, Timothy A. Yeager, Jr. and his wife Chelsea, and Madeline M. Anthony and her husband Chris Foster; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Sibley, Ava M. Yeager, and Rowan J. Yeager and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Garfield W. Whitmore and Frank H. Whitmore.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hartford Community Church, 3334 State Route 7, Hartford, Ohio 44424.

