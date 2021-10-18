Emmanuel “Emma” “EJ” Jose Jimenez, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel “Emma” “EJ” Jose Jimenez of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Thursday, October 14, 2021, while at home. He was 20.

Emmanuel was born on November 6, 2000, in Gastonia, North Carolina, a son to Roney and Nilda M. (Prieto) Jimenez.

Emma was a kind soul with a heart of gold. He had a love for old fashioned concepts like 20’s to 80’s music, diners and romance. He enjoyed the simple things in life: a stroll in the park at sunset, a good meal, a night drive with music blasting and singing at the top of his lungs. He appreciated the beauty of nature. The sky, the ocean, the mountains and the stars were among his favorite to gaze upon. He wished to travel more and explore the masterpieces of God’s Earth. EJ was a creative individual. He enjoyed drawing and creating his own music. He even made video games as well. If Legos were nearby, he’d turn them into something spectacular.

Emmanuel wanted to connect with others. Whether it was through online gaming, fellow coworkers or his dream job of being a counselor to the youth, Emma had a desire to form bonds. He felt deeply, especially if one he loved was hurting. He was always one of the first that people would turn to if they were upset. He built others up and made them laugh with his silly humor.

Emmanuel was an amazing son, brother and uncle. He loved to play and be goofy with his niece. He took care of her, trying to teach her along the way. He desired children of his own one day. He loved his family and made sure that they knew it with an abundance of affection.

Survivors include his parents, Roney and Nilda, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his siblings, Daryel Rodriguez of New York, New York, Sarybel Rodriguez of Hermitage and Christa Jimenez of Myrtle Beach and his niece, Mia Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mario and Maria (Batista) Prieto.

A private service for his family was held.

