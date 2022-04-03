MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellery Richard Mohney II, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 68.

Richard was born January 17, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Ellery Richard and Betty Jane (Sees) Mohney.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1971.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was assigned as an Abrams Tank Mechanic with the HH Company, 2nd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Division of the “Hell on Wheels”, while stationed in Germany.

His decorations and citations include: Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Marksman Badge – Rifle M-16, Expert Marksman Badge – Grenade, Air Assault Badge and Expert Marksman Badge – Pistol 45 Caliber. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of sergeant.

Following his return home, Richard worked primarily as a truck driver.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his son, Phillip Richard (Jennifer) Mohney of Hubbard, Ohio; his granddaughter, Emma; his brothers, Daniel (Patti) Mohney of Fort Myers, Florida and Tim (Karen) Mohney of Masury; his nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Russell Mohney.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

