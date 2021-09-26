Ellen “Punkin” A. (Slocum) Johnson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen A. “Punkin” Johnson, of Hubbard, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, was received in the loving arms of Jesus at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, while a patient at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. She was 78.

Ms. Ellen was born on July 10, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Lewis J. and Kathryn (Quarles) Slocum.

She was a 1961 graduate from Sharon High School and furthered her education at Mercy School of Nursing, in Canton, Ohio, where she graduated in 1964 as a Registered Nurse.

She married Willie Brooks Johnson on March 31, 1965. Together they started a family and born to this union were two sons, Brian and Kenneth.

Ellen worked at Mercy Hospital and Cleveland State Hospital, both in Canton. In addition, she did private practice in homes for 20 years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, president of the choir, a church missionary and was also active with the kitchen committee. Furthermore, Mrs. Johnson was presiding judge for precinct D, Masury (35 years); as well as president of the Davis-ULP Street block watch.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, attending family sports activities and following Tony Stewart in NASCAR.

To say that she was a special lady is an understatement. She was a strong woman of faith who loved her boys unconditionally. Ellen always placed everyone else’s needs before her own. She genuinely cared for her family, her church, her neighborhood and her friends. She truly was special.

Survivors include, her husband, Willie; her sons, Rev. Brian K. Johnson, Sr. (Cyrstal) of Hubbard and Kenneth Johnson (Susan) of Masury; her 6 grandchildren, Brian Johnson, Jr., Antoine Springs, Halston Harper, Zion Harper, Mitchell Bartz and Brittney Springs; her great-grandson, Atlas Springs; her step-siblings, James White and Rosie Mitchell, both of Columbus, Ohio; her God-daughter, Shanice and her extended family too.

Her parents preceded her in death.

