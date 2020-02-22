Elizabeth Susan (Bercik) Hobart, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Susan Hobart, of Masury, Ohio, gracefully and peacefully entered eternal rest Friday, February 21, while at home and under Hospice care following a period of declining health. She was 92.

Elizabeth was born on July 10, 1927, in Avella, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Stephen and Elizabeth (Dudich) Bercik.

Miss Bercik attended to a local Polka dance and met a gentleman by the name of Richard J. Hobart. They fell in love and exchanged vows on June 1, 1951.

Betty was a proud homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, sewing and of course, Polka Dancing.

She was a former member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury, where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years and the love of her life, Richard; her son, John Edward Hobart, of Ridgecrest, California; her grandchildren, Natalia Elizabeth Echevestre and her husband José, Richard Michael Hobart and his fiancée Jessica; her great-granddaughter, Olive Rae Hobart; her sister, Mary Hayden and her husband Mike, of Industry, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her son, James David “Hoby” Hobart; siblings, Stephen Bercik, Jr., Susan Lapinski, Ann Blazak, John Bercik and Mike Bercik.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

