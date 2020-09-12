Elizabeth M. (DeMarco) Matteo, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth M. (DeMarco) Matteo died Friday, September 11. She was 96.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Briceland Funeral Services.

Services for family and friends will be held Monday, September 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service and on Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

