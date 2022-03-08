BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Bergkessel Wike, of Brookfield, Ohio, was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was 84.

Elizabeth was born March 31, 1937, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Joseph and Helen (Fendya) Bergkessel.

She was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School.

She had worked at PNC Bank, formerly McDowell Bank, in Sharon. In addition, she had worked in the Transformer Division of Westinghouse.

She fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Donald W. Wike. They exchanged vows on February 9, 1957 and held hands for the next 65 years. Together they started a family and born to this union were three children, Thomas, Donald and Gayle.

Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, decorating her home and traveling. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Donald; her loving children, Thomas (Rev. Julia) Wike, Donald (Connie) Wike and Gayle (Patrick) Buck, Ph.D.; her grandchildren whom she adored, Donald Wike II, Charlene Hermann, Tommy (Samantha) Wike, Mary Wike, Michael Buck, Anna Buck, Katherine Buck and Alexander Buck; her precious great-grandchildren, Madison and Kaelob; her special stepgrandchildren, Vincent and Dalton Probst and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joanne Sposito; brothers, Robert and Ronald Bergkessel and sister-in-law, Marilyn “Kay” Bergkessel.

A time of gathering to honor Betty’s life will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by her daughter-in-law, Julia, also in the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to her church located at: 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

