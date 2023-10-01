HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Bartlett, 63, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a period of declining health.

Beth was born on February 6, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter to Bernard M. and Shirley A. (Doyle) Granttham.

She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1978.

She worked over 15 years in housekeeping for the Travel Lodge Motel, Hubbard.

Beth enjoyed cooking, making fudge and no bake cookies. She was an animal lover like no other. Her cats held a special place in her heart. In addition, she liked fairies and angels. She will truly be missed.

Survivors include her longtime companion and best friend, John P. DeVassie, whom she loved with all her heart; her son, Joshua Bartlett, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her granddaughter, Stephanie Fell; great-grandchildren, Kendra Fell, Sylas Helt, and Elena Fell; nephew and nieces, Ray Bartlett, Amanda Marasco, Amber Newman and Jenna Bartlett; as well as great nieces and nephews, Chase, Dakota, Emma, Ashley, Abbigail, Dominick, Matthew and Briar.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, James Granttham; sister, Kathleen Bartlett and nephew, Matthew Bartlett.

In accordance to her wishes, private arrangements were held and entrusted to Briceland Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com



As suggested by her family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.