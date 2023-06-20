HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elbert Lee Crosby, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 17, 2023, while a patient at the UPMC Shenango Campus, Farrell, following a brief illness. He was 68.

Mr. Crosby’s sunrise was December 22, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as he was born a son to Amos J. & Evelyn M. (Pickens) Crosby, Sr.

He was a 1972 graduate from Farrell High School and furthered his education and graduated from Rhema Bible College, Tulsa Oklahoma.

Elbert worked as a Sergeant for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Mercer County, where he dedicated 22 years of service before retiring.

His spiritual journey began when he was raised in the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell. Furthermore, he was a founding member and ordained Pastor of the former Triumph Christian Center. In his later years, he was ordained as a lay minister at Believer’s Christian Fellowship Church, Warren, Ohio.

In his spare time, Elbert enjoyed playing chess and writing fictional stories. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include: his wife of 48 years, Alison G. (Harvey) Crosby, whom he married May 17, 1975; daughters, Sonya Crosby, of Hanover, Maryland, Launeice Allen (Joshua), of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Trinaty Fofana (Mohamed), of Clinton, Maryland; grandchildren, Amarii Fofana, Zoe Fofana, Malina Allen, and Kaleb Allen; siblings, Amos Crosby, Jr. (Veronica), of Tulsa, and Earlean Dryer (Joseph), of Sharon; as well as his nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate Elbert’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Rd., Farrell, with Reverend James Hosey, officiating. Family & friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

