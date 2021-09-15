Elaine Kathryn Marx, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Kathryn Marx, born March 27, 1947, entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Kleine) Marx.

Elaine was a longtime member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church and a lifelong resident of Brookfield, Ohio.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1966.

Elaine grew up on a 42 acre farm that provided produce and eggs to the locally owned Patton’s and Devine’s grocery stores. It was on this farm, with her mother, that she learned to cook and bake. Much like her mother, Elaine could “take nothing and turn it into something delicious.”

Elaine was employed at Gasser Chair Company, Youngstown, Ohio, from 1973 until 2009. Here she gained the nickname “Mama E”, for all of the cooking, baking, love, and support she provided to her co-workers and friends.

For nearly a decade after her retirement, she lovingly cared for the elderly in her community and she loved helping others in any way. Elaine enjoyed sending encouraging cards too. It was not unusual to find a care package from Elaine hanging on the door knob. She believed you can always touch someone with a nice card, remembering a birthday, or simply uplifting people with messages of hope, love, and support.

She had a heart of gold, the patience of a Saint, a great personality, and sense of humor like no other. She loved the simple things in life! Whether it be time with her family, a dinner out, campfires, lunches with her high school girlfriends, visiting friends, trying a new recipe, or going on adventures with her niece, Connie, it was time spent with people that she enjoyed the most.

Elaine dearly loved her son, “Jamie”, with whom she shared a home, and treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.

She is survived by: her son, James Anthony Marx, of Brookfield; her nieces and nephew, Roberta (Greg) Weinheimer, of Mason, Ohio, Constance (Victor) Schumacher, of Brookfield, Theresa Marx-Armile, and Richard Marx, both of Poland, Ohio; her great-nephews, Andrew and Mark Armile; and her great-nieces, Kate Weinheimer and Elise Armile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Lee Marx and Carl E. Marx; as well as her sister-in-law, Ok Son Marx.

A time of gathering to honor Elaine will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am.

Memorial Contributions may be made to her church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Elaine has been presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC. (330-509-3135)

