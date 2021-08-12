Elaine Carole Powell Davis, Brookfield, Ohio

Elaine Carole Powell Davis passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2021, after a long battle of failing health.

She was born on February 11, 1937 in Brookfield, Ohio, to the late Fredrick Lewis and Mildred Mae Powell.

Carole was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield Local Schools, where she proudly played drums in the marching band. She worked hard to acquire an Associate’s degree at Kent State University and a Bachelor’s degree at Youngstown State University.

She was an avid baseball fan, forever loving her Yankees. Furthermore, she loved her football, as she cheered for the Steelers and spent many Saturday’s with her season tickets to YSU football!

As a young mother, she was a scout leader for many years, where she enjoyed camping and traveling with her children. Carole could sew or crochet anything and spent many hours doing so.

Carole leaves behind her four loving children, Bradley (Kim) Davis of Houston, Texas, Melaney McShan of Sealy, Texas, Michelle (Michael) Workman of Hockley, Texas, and Jeffrey (Michaelene) Davis of Fowler, Ohio; her sister, Marilyn (Robert) Manners of Columbiana, Ohio; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janice Burns; and son-in-law, Wesley “Buddy” McShan.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Briceland Funeral Home in Brookfield with services to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church “Food Pantry”, PO BOX 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Davis was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine Carole (Powell) Davis, please visit our floral store.