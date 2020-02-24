Elaine “Auntie” E. Kilar, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine E. “Auntie” Kilar, of Masury, Ohio, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, February 23, 2020 while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following an unexpected illness. She was 79.

Elaine was born at home, in Masury, on August 3, 1940, a daughter to Joseph P. & Mary A. (Straka) Kilar.

A 1958 graduate from Brookfield High School, she worked as an inspector for Packard Electric before she officially retired after 38 years of dedicated service to the company. In addition, she worked for Macy’s as well as Daffin’s Candies after her retirement.

She was a member at Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon and the International Union of Electrical Workers Local #717, Warren, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, making ceramics, baking, crocheting, playing scratch-off lottery tickets and treating everyone to some delicious Daffin’s Candies.

Survivors include her brother, William J. “Bill” Kilar (Janice), of Brookfield, Ohio; her nieces, Tracey E. Obermiyer (Thomas, Jr.); her children, Dakota and Emily, all of Brookfield and Kelley L. Kilar (Wayne Shay) and stepdaughter, Hailey, of Hubbard, Ohio; her fur-pup pup, Ginger.

A time of gathering to honor Elaine will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, also in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the American Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804.

