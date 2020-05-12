Eileen V. Dunkerley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen V. Dunkerley, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was 95.

Eileen was born March 4, 1925, at home in Trafford, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children to Harrison “Harry” G. and Esther (Gross) Steiner.

After graduating from Trafford High School, she moved to Texas, where she met a young soldier named William C. Dunkerley and they fell in love. They married October 2, 1945.

After her children had graduated, she decided to go back to work. She worked as a deli clerk at Riverside Market in Brookfield, Ohio and later in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, however, she most enjoyed being a caregiver for her family.

Mrs. Dunkerley was a member of the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury and the neighborhood women’s card club.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Charleen D. Lea of White Stone, Virginia and Debbie and Dave Bitzer, of Canfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Kristen Metheney (Dan) of Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, Kelly Acierno (Jason) of Strongsville, Ohio, David C. Bitzer (Jessica) of Poland, Ohio and Kaitlynn Cunningham (Barry) of New Orleans, Louisiana and her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Justin, and Olivia Bailey, Ethan, Ava and Tyler Acierno and Alice Bitzer.

She was preceded in death by her husband; infant daughter, Darleen and nine brothers and sisters.

At her request, private services will be observed.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the Brookfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 774 State Route 7 NE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

The family wishes to thank Windsor House of Canfield for their loving care.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eileen V. (Steiner) Dunkerley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.