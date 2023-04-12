BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ted” A. Walsh, III, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this imperfect world on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the Emergency Room of St. Joseph Medical Center, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 75.

Ted was born June 5, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Edward A. and Alberta (Canon) Walsh, Jr.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1965. Self was forgotten when he proudly defended our flag while serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge, Ted found employment as a welder. He showcased his talents for several area companies such as: G.A.T.X., Chamber’s Steel, Sharon Steel, and Trinity Industries, before retiring.

He was a lifetime member of the AmVets Post #290, Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed motorcycles, antique cars, dancing and drinking.

Survivors include: his sons, Troy A. Walsh, of Brookfield, and Todd A. (Mindy) Walsh, of Big Pine, Florida; daughter, Doreen (Jim) Kukral, of Seven Hills, Ohio; grandchildren, Tonya (Jacob) Guthrie, Christian Wilson, Madison Wilson, Ted (Anna) Walsh, Hailey Kukral, and Jayce Kukral; great-grandchildren, Aalya Guthrie and Jacob Guthrie, Jr.; longtime companion, Dolores “Dee” Scerba, of Warren, Ohio; and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Thomas Walsh and Maryanne George.

A time of gathering to honor Ted will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Coordination of this tribute for Ted was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)

