Edward M. Gladysz, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Gladysz of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Monday, November 15, 2021, at home following a long illness. He was 89.

Edward was born at home, in Brookfield, on June 27, 1932, a son to Peter and Sophie (Shuba) Gladysz.

A 1950 graduate from Brookfield High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Sergeant during the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge, he married the former Kathleen “Kathy” Sharley. Together they started a family and born to this union were two sons, Scott and Gary.

He worked as a foreman for Sharon Steel, later becoming Defurco Steel, where he dedicated 50 years of service to the company before retiring.

Ed was raised as a child in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church; later becoming a member of the former Holy Trinity & St. Adelbert Catholic Churches, both Farrell, Pennsylvania and most recently, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A lifelong member of Yankee Run Golf Course, Ed qualified for the 1960 National Public Links in Kaua’I, Hawaii. In addition, he held memberships in the Penn-Ohio and Sharon Steel Golf leagues.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; his sons, Scott (Paula) Gladysz of Brookfield and Gary (April) Gladysz of Los Alamos, New Mexico and his granddaughters, Amelia and Claire Gladysz.

He was preceded by his parents; sisters, Waja “Susie” Malenky, Stella Lazor, Frances Malia, Mary Perilli and Patricia Curren (Porky’s Twin) and brothers, William, Joseph and Patrick “Porky” Gladysz.

A private family service was held.

He was laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Hungarian Catholic Cemetery, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Gladysz was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.