MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt of Masury, Ohio peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90.

Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed dedicated over 40 years as a pipe cutter at Sawhill Tubular before retiring.

He married the love of his life, the former Vivian M. Coxson, on July 24, 1954 and shortly thereafter started a family. They held hands for the next 64 years until her passing in 2019.

Mr. Ed may be best remembered as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Buhl Club. In addition, he was a member of the Shenango Valley Underwater Rescue Team.

In his spare time, he enjoyed recycling before it became poplar, gardening and canning hot peppers. He also liked eating raw onion sammiches.

Survivors include his children, Dale Hurayt (Sheree) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Cheryl Yourchisin (Joe) of Brookfield, Gary Hurayt of Pompano Beach, Florida and Todd Hurayt (Mary) of Masury; his grandchildren, Courtney and Alex Yourchisin; his stepgrandchildren, Ashley Buchanan and David Rhodes; his brother, Gerald Hurayt (Fran) of Austintown, Ohio and his several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian, on July 16, 2019; an infant daughter, Tami Sue Hurayt and by his siblings, Ann Usko, John, Daniel and Andrew Hurayt.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Buhl Club (For Swimming Lessons), 28 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Hurayt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.