SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Kiepper ,Sr., of Southington, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 21 2022, while a patient in the Addison Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, following a short illness. He was 84.

Edward was born January 10, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Charles E. and Pauline (Hall) Kiepper.

He was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He had worked for many years as a Mill Wright for ITT Grinnell. In addition, he also worked at U.S. Gypsum and WCI Steel.

Self was forgotten the day Edward left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free when he enlisted with the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 324th Military Police and then to the 838th MP Company, proudly serving overseas during Operation Desert Storm. His decorations and citations include: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and Expert Marksmanship with both rifle and pistol. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Sergeant.

He was a member of the AMVETS and the National Rifle Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, photography, trains and socializing with his friends.

Survivors include: his sons, Ed (Cindy) Kiepper, Jr., Brookfield, Ohio, Frank Kiepper, of Vienna, Ohio and Paul Kiepper, of Brookfield; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Ruth Ann) Kiepper, of Champion, Ohio; his sister, Carol Noga, of Southington; and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ida Kiepper; daughter-in-law, Tina Kiepper; grandson, George White; great-grandson, Braeden White; and siblings, David Kiepper and Barbara James.

A time of gathering to honor Edward’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, Ohio 44425. His celebration continues with a funeral service including military honors beginning at 6:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212, (or) a location close to you.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Kiepper was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)