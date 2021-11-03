Edie L. Kovacs, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edie L. Kovacs, 82, of Vienna, Ohio, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at home with her husband by her side and her favorite music playing.

Edie was born on April 5, 1939, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter to Rhinold and Alice (Dunkerley) Schultz.

On January 30, 1957, she married the love of her life, Paul Kovacs. Together they started a family and born to this union were three daughters, Debra (Rae) Winfield, Carol (Jeffrey) Tharp and Paula Link. Furthermore, they share seven grandchildren, Rachele (Randy) Keller, Ryan (Rickilea) Winfield, Jacob, Taylor and Gabrielle Tharp and Jordan and Jared Link. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Austin, Addison, Lucas, Isabella and Paul, as well as her brother, John Schultz and cousin, Jeannie Poto.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Martha Camuso.

She was a loving, caring and generous person. She always remembered her family and friends on special occasions. Edie was known for being the first to decorate for the next upcoming holiday, particularly with her outdoor decor. Christmas was her absolute favorite holiday and she would actually begin decorating in early November.

Edie loved watching the Hallmark Channel, drinking Pepsi and eating potato chips. It brought her the greatest joy to spoil her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially after she discovered how to shop on Amazon!!

Following her husband’s retirement, Edie and Paul loved traveling and boating. They liked socializing with their dear friends and enjoyed their many adventures.

In accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Vienna Township Fire Department, 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473, in recognition of their professional service offered to the family and community throughout the years.

