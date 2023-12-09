BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Michael G. Yanik, 76, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away during the early morning hours on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at his residence.

Michael was born January 3, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Albert and Catherine (Filipovich) Yanik.

He was a graduate of Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. Dr. Michael had his own practice, in Liberty Township, Ohio, for 50 years before retiring.

He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church.

Michael was a humble man who found joy in serving others. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid gardener. Later in life, he became an exceptional cook.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his bride of 53 years, Barbara A. (Bookshaw) Yanik, whom he married on March 7, 1970; daughter, Tina (Brian) Werner, of Hubbard, Ohio; brother, Richard Yanik, of Masury, Ohio and Nicole Morris, who was like a daughter to him, her children, Devin, Isaac, Isaiah, and Elijah Matthews and her granddaughter, Amiyah.

Besides his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael Jr. and a brother, Albert Yanik.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, there will be no public services. He will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio, alongside his son.

Arrangements are entrusted to Briceland Funeral Service.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church Benevolent Fund, 2055 Pleasant Valley Road, Niles, Ohio 44446.

