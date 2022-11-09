MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas MacIntyre, entered eternal rest Monday, November 7, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his daughters, following a period of declining health. He was 90.

Douglas was born June 27, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to William & Isabel (Carr) MacIntyre.

Doug grew up in Masury, Ohio, then graduated from Sharon High School in 1950, and the Ohio State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1956.

He was a car enthusiast who at one time had four Hudsons and an Edsel. He found a job that paid him to do what he loved, designing cars.

The highlights of his career were his time as the Chief Engineer of Wheels at Kelsey-Hayes in Romulus, Michigan, and his several terms as the President of the Tire and Rim Association. He was a 45-year member of the International Society of Automotive Engineers.

After retiring, he returned to the Youngstown area and joined the Hubbard Wingsnappers Model Aircraft Club. He loved collecting and refurbishing antique model airplane engines.

Survivors include: his daughters, Jean MacIntyre, and Ann Brechbühl and her husband, Hans; his grandchildren, Christian, Katherine, & Elisabeth; and his brother, Rod MacIntyre and his wife, Darlene.

He was preceded in death by his beloved bride, the former Rita M. Anuszkiewicz of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, whom he married December 27, 1962.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. MacIntyre’s life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 6:00-6:30 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A Funeral Service will conclude the evening at 6:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hubbard Wingsnappers Model Aircraft Club c/o the funeral home.

