Doris Irene Ross, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Irene Ross, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, while a patient at Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 91.

Doris was born March 20, 1928, at home in Burghill, Ohio, a daughter to William Theodore and Clara (Shingledecker) Livermore.

She graduated in 1946 from Hartford High School and was a homemaker for her family. In addition, she had worked at Howell Industries and the former J&M Lounge.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working crossword & word search puzzles. She loved beading and watching the “Price is Right”, as well as other various game shows. Her favorite soap opera, without any doubt, was the “Days of Our Lives”.

Her survivors include: children, Earl Ryder, Masury and Lori Ryder, Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Tina Cvetkovich (George), Amber Helmick (Tony), Joseph Turner, Cassandra Conel and James Ryder (Myra); 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and sister, Kathryn Livermore, Pasadena, California.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, William Ross; her daughter, Darla Turner; her siblings, Emma Parker, Lois Cissell, Robert Livermore, Merle Livermore and Marjorie Livermore and her half-brother, Charles McCallen.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

