Doris E. (Hunt) Kirila, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. Kirila, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019, while a resident at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living. She was 97.

Doris was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, on July 28, 1922, only daughter to John P. and Ollie (King) Hunt.

She graduated in 1940 from Chesterfield High School and furthered her education by receiving a bachelor’s degree in education from Berry College for Women, Rome, Georgia.

Mrs. Kirila was a member of the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury, Ohio and she was a proud homemaker for her family and favorite Aunt of many.

Survivors include her children, John David Kirila (Christine), of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Don Kirila (Kimberly), of Hubbard and Betty Sowell (Marshall), of Chesterfield; her grandchildren, Kyle Kirila, Madison Kirila, David (Jami) Kirila, Emily Kirila, Katie Kirila, Evan (Jennifer) Sowell, Leigh (Gina) Allen and Tamara (Eric) Hogue; and her great-grandchildren, Sam, Cleo, Eva, EJ, Emmie, Grayson, Suria, Frances and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Kirila, whom she married on March 10, 1945, he died on August 1, 1986; daughter, Patricia Allen and brothers, Claude, Paul and Bruce Hunt.

Private services will be observed by her family and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Her family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Kirila was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

A television tribute will air Monday, December 2, 2019, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.