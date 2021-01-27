Donna M. Lucas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Lucas, of Warren, Ohio, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was 71.

Donna was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 11, 1949, a daughter to Walter S. and Caroline B. (Siege) Jablonski.

A 1967 graduate from Brookfield High School, she retired as a sales secretary for the former Sharon Tube Company.

Her longtime relationship with Christ led her to attend the New Life Community Church of Vienna.

In her spare time, she was a sincere cat lover who enjoyed dining with her classmates and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes, however, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildrens’ activities meant the most to her.

Her survivors include her daughters, Susan Ferri and her husband, Kurtis, of Niles, Ohio and Shelley Manners and her husband, Tom, of Warren; her grandchildren, Isaac, Cole, Chase, Ava and Joshua; her brothers, Eric “Ric” Jablonski of Vienna, Ohio and Marc Jablonski of Hubbard, Ohio; her sisters, Barbara Somich and her husband, John, of Cortland, Ohio, Gloria Vallone of Mentor, Ohio and Leah McCreary and her husband, Rick, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her daughter, Jill Lucas and by her nephews, John Ryan and Jeff Jablonski.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

She will be laid to rest with her family in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

“It Is Well With My Soul” is a quote that best defined who Donna was. She had a beautiful soul who absolutely loved her family. Her walk with Christ was a true testimony to how she lived her life.

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Community Church, 504 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

