EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Grove, formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, while a patient at Antonine Village, North Jackson, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 75.

Donna was born July 27, 1948, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter to Samuel H. & Betty J. (Tabbert) Estel.

She was a 1966 graduate from East Liverpool High School.

She was also a member of the Oakland Free Methodist Church in East Liverpool, where she was a former secretary who participated on many boards and committees for the church.

Her working career was very diversified. Donna was a restaurant/café owner, county government employee, bank teller, and her favorite, a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, and working crossword & word search puzzles. However, spending time with her family gave her the most joy.

Survivors include: her children, Frank (Cheryl) Briceland, of Diamond, Ohio, Angela (Kevin) Steed, of Canfield, Ohio, Charles Grove (Brooks Allen), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Thomas Grove, of Darlington, Pennsylvania, and Kristine (Keith) Hayden, of Congers, New York; her grandchildren, Maddie (Matt) Roberts, Mary Brock, Zeke Brock, Callie Steed, Nate Strobel, Lauren Steed, Kinsley Steed, Charles Hayden, Timothy Hayden, Emily (Mike) Walker, Amber (Brian) Neff, & Don (Missy) Wingard; her 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her brother, Forrest Estel, of Lake Worth, Florida; as well as her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard L. Grove, whom she married January 21, 1989, he died December 13, 2019; son, Don Briceland; and siblings, Harold Estel & Sharon Waide.

A Celebration of Life Service for Donna will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., in her church, Oakland Free Methodist, located at 506 Wedgewood Street, East Liverpool, Ohio 43920. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Riverview Cemetery, East Liverpool.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Antonine Village Memory Care, nurses and staff, as well as the nurses and staff of Patriot Hospice for the wonderful care and love for our mother.

