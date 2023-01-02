AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Marsh, 71, passed away on December 29, 2022, while a patient at Briarfield Manor, Austintown, Ohio, following an extended illness.

Donald was born September 6, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Homer J. and Helen (Lydic) Marsh.

A 1969 graduate from Austintown Fitch High School, he worked primarily as a laborer in the steel industry.

In his spare time, he enjoyed writing, watching country western movies, as well as collecting pictures and items relating to wolves.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Betty Lou) Marsh and Aaron (Maria) Marsh, all of Austintown; grandchildren, Kyle Jones, Kody Marsh, Hanna Marsh, Steven Baxter and Jay Baxter; great-grandchildren, Stevie Baxter, Alissa Baxter, Chloe Baxter and Colton Baxter; sisters, Donna Korda, of Cleveland, Ohio, Linda (David) Haught, of Austintown and Carol (Junior) Bond, of Minerva, Ohio; as well as his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Marsh.

A Memorial Service in honor of Don will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., in the Smith Corners United Methodist Church, 3000 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald L. Marsh, please visit our floral store.