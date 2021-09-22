Donald E. Lingenfelter, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don E. Lingenfelter passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born on June 23, 1969.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald “Don” E. Lingenfelter, please visit our floral store.