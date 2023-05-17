FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart we announce that Donald “Donnie” Robert Hogue, of Fowler, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, lost his brave battle against ALS on Saturday, May 13, 2023, while surrounded by the love of his family in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 66.

Don was born June 14, 1956, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a son to Herbert E. and Dona V. (Geer) Hogue.

He was a 1974 graduate from Newton Falls High School.

Donnie was the Owner and Operator of Latimer Station Hardwoods for more than 40 years. In addition, he was a Master Logger in the State of Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed coaching youth football and wrestling, listening to a Cleveland Indians game on the radio and raising hobby beef cattle, however, he was so proud of his family. He loved attending all their sporting events, watching Nolan race mini-sprint cars and Ashlyn barrel race. He was a great husband, tremendous father, loving grandpa and a good friend to many. He will truly be missed.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Terry Lynn (Macuga) Hogue, whom he married October 1, 2000; his lovely mother, Dona of Newton Falls; his beautiful children, Randy Hogue (Dawn) of Casper, Wyoming, Hayley Burns (Cody) of Fowler, Seth Hogue of Casper, Gavin Hogue and Ashlyn Hogue, both of Fowler; his precious grandchildren, Blaine Nelson, Braedyn Nelson, Evelyn Hogue, Nolan Burns and Westin Burns; his wonderful siblings, Herb Hogue (Teri) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Hogue (Kathy) of Newton Falls, David Hogue (Stephanie) of Warren, Ohio, Debbie Runtas of Phoenix City, Alabama and Lori Underwood (Tom) of Warren and his many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of Donnie on Saturday, June 17, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Location to be determined and announced soon)

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be done by planting a tree in Donnie’s honor.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

