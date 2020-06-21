Donald “Butch” James Meszaros, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald James “Butch” Meszaros, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, following a sudden illness. He was 76.

Donald was born on September 24, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Stephen Michael and Elsie Agnes (Meiss) Meszaros.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1961.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Self was forgotten the day that Don left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was last assigned to the Ordinance School at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and was honorably discharged from his duties as a Private E-2.

After returning home, he furthered his education by attending Youngstown State University where he studied engineering.

He fell in love with the former Barbara Ann Zimmerman, and took her by the hand, asking her to be his bride. Of course she said yes and they exchanged vows on June 12, 1964. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children: Jason, Jon, Timothy and Cara.

He supported his young family by forming a partnership with his brother, Dale, to create Meszaros Bros. Amoco Station. He was proud that this business grew to serve locations in Hickory, Greenville and Grove City, Pennsylvania. Butch also became an ASE Certified Automotive Technician to better assist his customer’s needs. In addition, he worked for the Firestone Tire and Appliance Store of Sharon, Meszaros Automotive of Brookfield and was the director of maintenance for the WRTA of Youngstown, Ohio, before he officially retired.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish of Vienna, Ohio. He was also a former member of the Brookfield Optimist Club and an original Brookfield Park committee member.

In his spare time, he enjoyed classic cars, watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr., Richard Petty and Ryan Blaney and the excitement of the Sprint Cars racing on the dirt track. However, spending time with family meant the most to him.

Butch is survived by his beloved bride, Barbara Ann; his children, Jason J. Meszaros (Tammi), of Masury, Ohio, Jon P. Meszaros (Lisa), of Naples, Florida, Timothy J. Meszaros, of Fort Myers, Florida and Cara Ann Miller (Scott), of Brookfield; his grandchildren, Melissa Hoffman, Jacob Meszaros, Jaclyn Meszaros, Jon “Harrison” Meszaros (triplet), Jackson Meszaros (triplet), Abigail Meszaros (triplet), Caroline Meszaros, Casey Miller, Laney Miller and Tyler Miller; his great-granddaughters, Mya and Sophia Oaknin; his siblings, Dale F. Meszaros (Sherry), of Naples, Patricia A. Barber (Jerry), of Las Vegas, Nevada and Ann Marie Meszaros, of Renton, Washington; his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Stephen Michael Meszaros.

A time of gathering in honor of Butch will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

His celebration continues with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473, where one hour of calling will be held at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township cemetery with military honors.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Sharon Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

