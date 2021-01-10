Dolores “Dee” Jean (Heckman) Zanolli, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dee” Jean Zanolli, of Masury, Ohio, gracefully passed away in her sleep at home Saturday, January 9, 2021, following an extended illness. She was 85.

Dolores was born May 1, 1935 in East Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Charles and Gladys (Richmond) Heckman, Sr.

She married the man of her dreams, Patrick Zanolli on September 19, 1955. Together, they started a family and born to this union were Stephen, Janice, Scott, John and Jeff.

In addition to being a homemaker, she worked as a custodian for many years for the Brookfield Local Schools.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and keeping a clean house. However, what she truly loved was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her children, Stephen L. Zanolli, Sr., (Linda) and Janice L. Zanolli, both of Masury, Scott A. Zanolli of Berea, Ohio, John E. Zanolli of Masury and Jeff W. Zanolli of Brookfield, Ohio; her granddaughter, Ashley Zanolli and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Zanolli, Jr.; siblings, Charles Heckman, Jr. and Shirley Sherry and daughter-in-law, Virginia Zanolli

At her request, private services will be observed.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in your area.

