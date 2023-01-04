BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane “Di Di” Clark, of Brookfield, Ohio, received her wings on Sunday, January 1, 2023, while at home and under hospice care following a period of declining health. She was 79.

Diane was born January 30, 1943, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Arthur J. and Dorothy Mae (VanDyke) King.

She graduated in 1961 from Brookfield High School and two days later married her high school sweetheart, Warren F. Clark. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children: Anita, Amanda, Amy and Brian.

She was a proud homemaker for her family, however, Di Di might be best remembered for providing daycare and babysitting services for over 80 children throughout her years.

Diane was a member of the New Life Community Church, Vienna, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking. Her signature dish was her famous cinnamon rolls, which everyone to this day remarked were indeed the best ever!

Survivors include her daughters, Anita Hawley, Amanda Clark-Smith and Amy (Keith) Moffett, all of Brookfield; son, Brian (Jennifer) Clark of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ken Hawley, Nick Hawley (Tony LaMonica), Logan Scott, Morgan Scott, Mitchell Moffett (fiancée, Ana Zarlinski), Dustin Moffett, Jacob Clark and Matthew Clark; great-grandchildren, Arianne Richmond, Jaxton Hawley and Colton Morgan; siblings, Joan (Gerald) Williams of Statesville, North Carolina, Kenneth (Jean) King of Newton Falls, Ohio and Timothy (Rhonda) King of Brookfield and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren, who passed September 2, 2022 and sister, Trina Bicehouse.

A combined memorial service celebrating both Warren and Diane will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the New Life Community Church, 504 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, where family and friends may gather from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. to pay their respects.

