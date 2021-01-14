Denise J. Swab, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise J. Swab, of Campbell, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2021, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 41.

Denise was born September 24, 1979 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Floyd D. and Cheryl A. (Ridinger) Majors.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1998 and married John R. Swab, III, on February 12, 2005.

She worked a number of jobs in retail throughout the valley.

In her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family.

Survivors include: her sons, Seth A. Swab, of Hubbard, Ohio, and Trevor J. Swab, of Youngstown; her father, Floyd, of Youngstown and her siblings, Michelle Sanders, of Youngstown and Dennis Majors.

She was preceded in death by her mother and by her husband, John, who died on June 30, 2020.

