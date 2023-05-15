SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores D. “Dee” Pope, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, transitioned with her sunset on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Sharon Regional Hospital, while surrounded by the love of her family, following a brief illness. She was 80.

Her sunrise was April 24, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter to George L. and Hasseltine (Adams) Carter.

She was a 1961 graduate from Sharon High School.

She had worked as a dietary clerk for Sharon Regional Hospital, where she dedicated over 40 years of service to her craft.

Dee was a proud member of the Second Baptist Church. She served in many capacities for her Lord and Savior such as: Church Clerk since 1960, sang in the choir, faithfully on the kitchen and missionary committees, as well as a Sunday School Teacher. She absolutely LOVED her church, however, her grandchildren meant the world to her.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Word Cookies on her phone, shopping and garage sales.

Mourning her loss are her children, Tracy Pope of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Richard “Rick” Pope, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, LaShanda Jarvie, Dionte, Aaron, Trey, Tayler and Tianna Pope; great-grandson, Jaylen Jarvie; siblings, Tyrone Carter (Kathy) of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Mildred Jennings of Alexandria, Virginia; a host of her family whom she loved dearly including nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, close friends and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Carter and brother-in-law, Jesse Jennings.

A time of gathering for Ms. Delores will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 4 High Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150. Her celebration continues with a Home Going Service at 11:00 a.m., also in her church.

She will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Box 551, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

