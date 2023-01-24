HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Deborah Jean Mick passed away at age 71.

She was born on January 24, 1951, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to parents George Allen and Virginia Lee (Hamner) Mick.

Debi started school in West Virginia, then later moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Johnstown Central High School.

Debi worked as the Guidance Office Secretary at Shore Junior High School in Mentor, Ohio. She also worked as an administrative assistant for many years for an industrial engineer in Berea, Ohio. Before Debi retired, she helped take care of several senior adults, allowing them to remain in their homes.

Since recently moving to Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Debi quickly made many close friendships. She loved “game night”, playing Racko, Bingo and Pictionary, in the community room where she lived. Debi was also an avid reader who enjoyed watching movies.

She was currently attending Hickory United Methodist Church in Hermitage and belonged to the women’s group.

Debi was also known as “Cree”, a name given to her by her grandchildren. This absolutely meant the world to her. Other children and adults that formed a close bond with her also referred to her as Cree. Her caring heart enabled her to be a loyal friend, wonderful mother and the most perfect grandmother anyone could ever be blessed to have. With her unending dedication, Debi was always a leader or involved in their school activities, scouts and sporting events, as well as every birthday and holiday. Debi was also known for her witty sense of humor and her enormous love for animals. She sadly left behind her cat, Izzy, whom she rescued and loved for four years.

Debi had two children, Denise L. Tomaselli (Brian Blake) and Vincent C. Tomaselli (deceased); grandson, Wade Farley (Danielle Taylor); granddaughter, Emily Yankello (Dylan Yankello) and sisters, Sandra Chambers (deceased) and Sharon Harrah. She also had many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society (or) The Susan G. Komen Foundation in your area.

No services will be held.

