SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” Jean Jajko, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, received her wings on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, while at home and under Hospice care, following a long illness. She was 69.

Deborah was born July 13, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to James & Regina (Muldowney) Clark.

She was a 1970 graduate of Brookfield High School and had worked as a baker for Snow White Donuts, Cleveland.

Debbie was of the Catholic faith.

In her spare time, she enjoyed hanging out with her grandkids.

Survivors include: her daughters, Susan (Daniel) Donahue, of Rushville, Ohio, Colleen (Steven) Almeida, of Lakewood, Ohio, Holly (Terry) Perry, and Melissa Jajko, both of Cleveland; her grandchildren, Steven, Zack, Madison, Alex, Jeanelle, Legna, Catrin, and Lily; her siblings, James Clark, of Brookfield, Ohio, Danny Clark, of Sharon, Randy (Amy) Clark, of Brookfield, Jackie Clark, of Youngstown, Ohio, Timothy Clark (April Bloom), of Masury, Ohio, Paul Clark, of Brookfield and Colleen Wright, of Sharon; her extended family; and her former sister-in-law, Cindi Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nellie Clark and Candace Smith and nephew, Joey Clark.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Deborah was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah “Debbie” Jean (Clark) Jajko, please visit our floral store.