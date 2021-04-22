Deborah A. Noble, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” A. Noble, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her daughter’s home, while under hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 69.

Deborah was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 1951, a daughter to Albert and Evangeline (Miller) Shannon.

She graduated in 1969 from Reynolds High School.

She was a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Debbie was a proud homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, making crafts and tending to her chickens.

Survivors include her son, Trevor Noble of Transfer; her daughters, Tina (David) Bailey of Hubbard and Michelle (Dan) Conroy of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; her stepsons, Darryl (Cathy) Noble of Richmond, California and Brian (Karen) Noble of Concord, California; her seven grandchildren; her six stepgrandchildren and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald L. Noble, Sr., whom she married July 9, 1977, he died September 8, 2020; stepson, Gerald Noble, Jr. and siblings, Thomas Shannon and Sandra Riffe.

Private services will be held for her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 (or) Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.