David James Hayes, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David James “Jim” Hayes, of Niles, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, while a patient in the Continuing Healthcare of Niles, following an extended illness. He was 74.

Jim was born August 29, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward H. and Margaret E. (Sitler) Hayes.

He was a 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and had furthered his education by attending ETI Technical Institute, Youngstown.

He retired from the former Lordstown Plant of General Motors, where he had dedicated 14 years of service to the company.

In his spare time, Jim loved golfing.

He was also a member of the Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his sons, James Edward Hayes of Houston, Texas; his stepson, David Alberti of Calgary, Canada and David James Sunday of Houston, Texas; his eight grandchildren and great ones too; his brother, William “Bill’ Hayes and his wife, Sharon, of Girard, Ohio, as well as his extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Carol Sue (Tresnowsky) Hayes, whom he married in 1977, she died in 2012 and brother, Edward W. Hayes.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

