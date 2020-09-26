David Christopher Hall, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Christopher Hall, of Brookfield, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 49.

David was born January 26, 1971 in Albany, Georgia, a son to David P. and Debra L. (Miles) Hall.

He graduated in 1989 from Champion High School and was a truck driver for Falcon Transport and Werner Enterprises Trucking Company. Most recently, he worked as a currier for Cerni Motor Sales, Incorporated.

In his spare time, he enjoyed participating in the annual Men’s Rally in the Valley, fishing, eagle watching and bird watching in general at Mosquito Lake. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition, he absolutely loved sharing the Word of God. However, being with family gave him the most joy.

He was a member of the Victory Christian Center, Vienna, Ohio and the Davidic Army of God Ministry, Warren, Ohio.

David’s final gift and deed was as an organ donor to someone in need. So another may walk, may talk, may see, where something in their life was locked, he offered them a key.

Survivors include his wife, Christina “Tina” Marie (Peltz) Hall, whom he married August 14, 1993; his daughters, Brittany Kennedy of Norwalk, Ohio, Veronica Hall of Orlando, Florida and Makenzie Hall of Willowick, Ohio; his granddaughter, Emiliana; his father and step-mother, David and Judy of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; his brother, James Hall (Theresa) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Glenna Hall and his extended blended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Hall.

A time of gathering to honor David will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Victory Christian Center, Vienna Campus, located at 5000 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

