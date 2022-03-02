BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Anthony Medved, of Brookfield, Ohio, tragically passed away from a skydiving accident, Sunday, February 27, 2022, while vacationing in Florida. He was 52.

David was born February 10, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Anthony & Esther L. (Obermiyer) Medved.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1988.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a proud veteran who was deployed to Germany, Panama and Kosovo on various humanitarian missions and infrastructure safety projects. He loved his military life.

Following his military discharge, he found employment in the construction trades. David was very talented with his hands. He could fix and build almost anything. However, his favorite career happened to be with a landscaping and lawn care business that he co-owned and co-operated with his sons, Williams Executive Lawn Care and Landscaping.

He was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church; War-Dogs Motorcycle Club and a former member of the Brookfield Conservation Club.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, snowmobiles and motorcycles. David was an adventure seeker who loved a great adrenaline rush. Above all else, he loved his boys!

Survivors include: his mother, Esther, of Brookfield; his sons, David Alexander Medved and William Anthony Medved and their loving mother, Tracy Medved; his sister, Leigh Anne Medved-Aiello, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and her daughters, Lauren Rene & Bethany Leigh; his brother-in-law, Carmen Aiello, III; his extended family and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his grandparents, Anthony and Rose Medved and Jacob and Josephine Obermiyer.

A time of gathering to honor David’s life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Memorial contributions can be made to support an educational fund for his sons c/o the funeral home.

