SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Walter “Fatman” Ross, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed from this life at home on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was 62.

Mr. Ross was born August 14, 1960, in Sharon, a son to Walter & Louise (Simmons) Ross-Chambers.

Daryl was an avid weightlifter who loved to cook. He worked at various restaurants in the 80’s and 90’s in the Shenango Valley, most notably for Unk’s Grub. In addition, he had also worked for Jackson Construction.

He relocated to Pittsburgh in 2011, where he joined Mt. Ararat Baptist Church.

Daryl adored his children, especially his nieces and nephews. He was a kind man who had a gentle spirit. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include: his children, Damon Holly, of Arizona, Le’Monte Ross, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Ebony Davis, of Cleveland, Ohio; a grandson; siblings, (his twin) Dale William “Booger” Ross, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mary Gregory, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Patricia Jefferson, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Jackie Sanders, of Charlotte, Laura Flint, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mae Frances Ross, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; special father, James Tatum, of Farrell; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as great ones too.

His parents; and sisters, Barbara Lampkins & Joyce Whiteside, preceded him in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Avenue, Farrell, where family & friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

