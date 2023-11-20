FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Lee Sanson, Sr., of Fowler, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 17, 2023, following a sudden illness. He was 63.

Darrell was born November 1, 1960, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son to Ella G. Sanson.

He was a welder by trade, working most recently for CSI, Erie, Pennsylvania. In addition, he had previously worked for 20 years at Riley Stoker, also in Erie. He was a member of the IBB, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working on and painting cars, hunting, coin collecting, drinking beer and tinkering around the garage.

Survivors include his mother, Ella Cantrell of Warren, Ohio; children, Darrell Sanson, Jr. (companion, Laura) of Conneaut, Ohio, Amy (Matt) Rutledge of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Christopher (Becca) Sanson of Erie; grandchildren, Ally, Alyssa, Amber, Ashley, Zaiden and Brady; siblings, Donna Bodien of Fowler, Deborah VanHoose of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Joe Cantrell of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Robin Klink of Brookfield, Ohio, Mike Cantrell of Masury, Ohio, Allen Cantrell of Liberty Township, Ohio, Pam VanHoose of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Dale Cantrell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Dana Cantrell of Warren, Ohio; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and his former wife of 30 years, Darlene (Young) Sanson.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dayton Cantrell; brother, Ronald Sanson and nephew, Tommy Hutchinson.

A time of gathering to honor Darrell will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to his family c/o the funeral home.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Darrell Lee Sanson, Sr., please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.