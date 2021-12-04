Darlene Marie LaCamera, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Marie LaCamera, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, following a sudden illness. She was 73.

Darlene was born June 13, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William Joseph LaCamera, Sr. and Mary Rita (Pisciotti) LaCamera.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School and had worked as a cook for the Villa Restaurant, Farrell.

Darlene was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Farrell.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching Hallmark Movies.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Ronald S. LaCamera, Jr., Ti’Marr LaCamera, Darnel LaCamera, Shalae LaCamera and Mi’Rona LaCamera; her sister, Carol Ann Montgomery and her pup-pup, Coco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Shane LaCamera, Sr. and siblings, William Joseph LaCamera, Jr., Francis P. LaCamera, (twin) Marlene R. Parkinson, and Gloria J. Parker.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours will be held.

A private memorial service will be held for her family.

She will be laid to rest in St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family care of Briceland Funeral Service, P.O. BOX 551, Brookfield, OH 44403

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. LaCamera was conducted by Daniel Briceland, owner and director.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darlene Marie LaCamera, please visit our floral store.