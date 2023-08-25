MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Elizabeth MacIntyre of Masury, Ohio was welcomed into the loving arms of her God, joining her parents, Sam and Gertrude; brother Pete and husband ,Rodney, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, while a patient of UPMC Northwest Campus, Seneca, Pennsylvania, following a very brief illness. She was 80.

Darlene was born May 27, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Samuel and Gertrude M. (Zimerly) Tallo.

A 1961 graduate from Brookfield High School, she found employment at Delphi Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio. Darlene dedicated over 20 years to the company before she retired as an inspector.

She was a member of the IUE-CWA Local #717, Warren and a former member of the Masury United Methodist Church.

She loved boating with her husband and they enjoyed every free weekend at the lake.

Her survivors include brothers, Sam Tallo and his wife, Mary Ellen and John Tallo and his companion, Gaynell Williams; nieces, Jean MacIntyre and Ann Brechbühl and her husband, Hans and nephews, Robert Michael Tallo, Steven Paul Tallo and David Hougelman and his wife, Leeann.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney MacIntyre, whom she married April 3, 1971, he died July 12, 2023 and brother, Robert “Pete” Tallo, just four days prior on August 18, 2023.

A time of gathering to honor Darlene will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

