Dale A. “Skip” Blair, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. “Skip” Blair, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on September 28, 2021, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a brief illness. He was 81.

Dale was born at home in Orangeville, Ohio, on November 27, 1939, the son of Clement D. and Jessie E. (Hipkins) Blair.

“Skip” graduated in 1957 from Vernon High School and had worked as an inspector for General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio. In addition, he was also a quality controller before he retired after dedicating 32 years of service to the company.

He was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church; United Auto Workers Local #1112; Ski-Club of Sharon and a Volunteer with the Hartford Twp. Fire Department for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling the dirt track racing circuit and working on anything mechanical. Skip loved wintering in both Astor & Ruskin, Florida. However, being with his family, put the biggest smile on his face.

Dale had an infectious smile, a heart of gold and genuinely cared for people. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by: his bride, Nancy A. (Vogan) Blair, whom he married April 12, 1984; his children, Kendra D. Christy, of Vienna, Ohio, Richard C. Blair (companion Becky Roark), of Kennasaw, Georgia, Diane R. Kirk (Tom), of Morrisdale, Pennsylvania, and Kevin O. Blair (Dana), of Aldie, Virginia; his stepchildren, Richard Price (Karen), of Lexington, Kentucky, Karen Keener (Ira), of Naperville, Illinois, Jane Lonardo (Art) of Boardman, Ohio, and Denise Price (Stephen) of Poland, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Charles E. Blair, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Shirley Sarko, of Cortland, Ohio and Carol Hiller, of Wilmington, Delaware; as well as his extended family too.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marlan Blair; and son-in-law, Mark S. Christy.

A time of gathering to honor “Skip” will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to his church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (or) the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

