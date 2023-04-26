MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Bartholomew, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023, while at home, following a sudden illness. She was 66.

Cynthia was born March 29, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Carmen V. and Frances M. (Novak) Bartholomew.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1975 and had worked as an Elementary School Teacher for the Hubbard Exempted Village School District before retiring.

Cynthia had attended the Living Waters Community Church, Hubbard.

In her spare time, Cindy enjoyed watching the Lifetime Movie Channel, cooking, as well as floral and vegetable gardening. However, helping her great-nephew, Chase gave her the most joy.

Survivors include: her son, Brandon A. Bartholomew, of Masury; siblings, Jan Bartholomew, of Simi Valley, California, Karen Payne, of Sharon, and David Bartholomew, of Masury; nephew, Bryan Schuster (Arleen); niece, Heather Prezgay; as well as her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her sister, Marcia Bartholomew.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

