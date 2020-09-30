Cynthia J. Wood, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Assistant Pastor Cynthia J. Wood, 57, peacefully closed her eyes and joined her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was the Assistant Pastor at ReDigging the Foundation Ministries of the Apostolic Faith, Durham, NC.

She served with her Pastor, Apostle Sonja D. Theodore and spiritual covering, Apostle Jason A. Theodore, while under the leadership of her Spiritual Father, Bishop Alvin J. McCoy.

She is survived by her son, Jarrin (Jazmin) Wood, of Durham North Carolina; her sisters, Mavis (Guy) Said, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Karen Moore and Sherry Wood, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who also assisted in her care; her brother, Grant (Angela) Wood, of Williamsburg, Virginia; her very dear friend, Ms. Delores Sellers, also aided in taking care of her in the stead of her natural mother; a Spiritual Mother, Overseer Flora L. Newby; a Spiritual Daughter, Youth Pastor Kisha Bessel; a special God Daughter, Elder Taneesha Williams and her best friend forever/sister, Apostle Sonja D. Theodore; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grant B. and Frelove Wood and her nephew, Darius Said.

Elder Wood was employed by Bennette Aerospace as a contractor at the Army Research Office, Durham, NC.

She graduated from Farrell High school in 1980.

She later moved to Durham, North Carolina, in 1995 where she has been a resident for over 20 years.

A home going service for Cynthia will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the New and Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 840 Highland Rd., Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the service from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Co-ordination of this tribute for Miss Cynthia was co-presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135) and Burthey Funeral Service, Durham, NC.

