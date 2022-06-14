FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis E. “Butch” Penrose, of Fowler, Ohio, was called home on Monday, June 13, 2022, while a patient of Shepherd of the Valley following a brief illness. He was 74.

Curtis was born on February 8, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Charles Curtis and Mary Louise (Bodi) Penrose.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 1966.

He became a truck driver who amassed over four million miles over a 33-year career, driving most recently for Roadway Express, North Lima, Ohio.

He was a member of the Fowler Community Church,

He was a member of Teamsters Local #377, where he was a former union steward; National Rifle Association and the Republican National Committee.

In his spare time, he enjoyed his dog, Lexie; as well as hunting and fishing in his earlier years, however, nothing came close to the love he had of being on the road.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Penrose of Cortland, Ohio and Marc (Stephanie) Penrose of Fowler; his granddaughters, Alexis, Ashley and Abbey; his great-grandchildren, Wesley and Marcella; his siblings, Sharlene Greene of Niles, Ohio, Judy Price of Fowler and Laun Bee of Niles and his many nieces and nephews, great ones too.

Preceding him in death are his parents; stepfather, Ralph Bee and daughter-in-law, Terry Penrose.

A memorial service to honor Mr. Penrose will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 State Route 305, Fowler, OH 44418.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

