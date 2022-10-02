MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59.

Courtney was born on July 12, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to George A. and Bernice K. (Chambers) Hubbard.

He was an exceptional athlete who graduated from Brookfield High School in 1982. He was proud of his alma mater. He was a warrior throughout his life, especially during his illness.

He dedicated 22 years to Dean’s Dairy, where he was a forklift operator, before he retired.

His social memberships include: Twin City Lodge #187, I.B.P.O.E. of W. and Past Exalted Rulers Council #99, I.B.P.O.E. of W., both of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Hubb Dog was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler Fan. Courtney enjoyed traveling, cooking, riding motorcycles, attending a good Reggae concert and playing the Lottery. He was a regular customer at Penn-Ohio, whose daily visits will be missed. However, spending time with his children, especially his grandchildren, gave him the most joy.

He is survived by, his father, George of Masury; his children, Terica Hubbard, Quinten )Amanda) Peagler, Joshua (Rillis) Burns, Susan Saunders, Catherine (Marquies) Hyman, Alexandria Saunders, Jamayla Hubbard and Aaron Pope, all of Pennsylvania; he has 17 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his siblings, Pamela Ross of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sonja Benford of Euclid, Ohio, Marquita Kemp of Masury, Ohio and Pierre Hubbard of Hubbard, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews and his special friend, Sonya Hutchins.

His mother preceded him in death.

A Home Going service will be held in his honor on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m., at the Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends may pay their respects two hours prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery. In addition, a Reggae Themed Celebration of Life will be held Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Fire Hall, 774 State Route 7 NE, Brookfield Township, OH 44403.

