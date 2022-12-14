BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde Elmer Werner, Jr., passed from this life on Monday, December 12, 2022, while a patient in Liberty Health Care Center, following an extended period of heart and kidney failure. He was 85.

Clyde was born April 24, 1937, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Clyde E. Werner, Sr. & Juanita (Price) Werner.

Growing up in the Masury area of Brookfield Township, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1955. He married a beautiful gal by the name of Lois Carnes and they held hands for the next 65 years.

After studying engineering at both Kent State and Youngstown State Universities, he became a tool and die maker for Packard Electric in Warren for 17 years. In addition, he worked with his father’s truck towing and recovery business in Masury since childhood. In 1978, he took over the business and ran the company until 2002.

With his engineering background, he guided local fire and police departments on safely handling heavy duty rescue operations. He always maintained proper equipment and updated his fleet to expand his business. He designed and built specialty trailers, repaired semi-truck trailers, and balanced drive shafts. He continued working part-time for C&C Towing in Hubbard until 2014, although he really never retired.

Clyde had a strong work ethic. He never considered his job as work. He liked what he did and he did it extremely well. He was respected in the towing community and was always willing to help anyone at any time. He truly had a giving heart that was genuine to a fault. Service to others is what he did and he did it without wanting anything in return. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Linda Werner, of Marysville, Ohio, Brian Werner, of Carol Stream, Illinois, Brenda Martin (Jim Robb), of Hubbard, Ohio and Marsha (Mike) Nashtock, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Heather Brant, Kelly (Tanner) Burns, Joseph Brant, Briana (Tom) Borosak, Jacob (Allison) Martin, Katelin (David) Marshall, Amanda (Mark) Simpson and Michael Nashtock, IIIinois; nine great-grandchildren, Connor, Clyde and Cora Burns, Charlotte Martin, Anthony and Jonathan Marshall, Delaney Sovesky, Lilah and Nash Simpson; sister, Cheryl Bancroft, of Brookfield and his extended family.

His parents preceded him in death.

A time of gathering to honor Clyde’s life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home who will determine an appropriate charity of remembrance.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Clyde’s family extends a heartfelt “thank you” to Southern Care Hospice, as well as the many doctors and nurses that took care of him during his illness.

