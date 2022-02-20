SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde “Bud” E. Wilkes, Jr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away late Friday night, February 18, 2022, while a patient at Addison Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 60.

Clyde was born on June 28, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Clyde E. and Joyce L. (Tilley) Wilkes, Sr.

He was a 1979 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was a former firefighter with the Brookfield Township Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed everything about fire service.

Bud worked as a clerk for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores while he lived in Florida.

He loved attending Yankee Lake Truck Night events. In addition, he was a NASCAR enthusiast.

Survivors include his son, Nicholas Wilkes, of Jacksonville, Florida; his sisters, Nancy Wilkes, of Brookfield, Ohio, Rosemarie (Charles) Reeher and Darlene Songer, both of Sharon; his brother, John Wilkes, of Masury; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his sisters, Christine Heckathorne and Geraldine “Geri” Dillon.

In accordance to his wishes, no public calling hours or funeral will be scheduled. A private family graveside service will be held when he is laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation, 7 W. State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

